President Volodymyr Zelenskyy positively assesses the talks between United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he intends to comment on the details of the talks on Thursday, December 9, after a telephone conversation with the president of the United States.

The Ukrainian head of state announced this at a news briefing following a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In general, I think it is positive that the President of the United States spoke with the President of the Russian Federation. I would like to communicate the details of this conversation to you and comment [on it] tomorrow after my conversation with the President of the United States. I believe that Ukraine’s victory lies in the fact that the United States has always supported Ukraine, our sovereignty, and our independence; we had bipartisan support. However, the most important thing is that we are now seeing that President Biden has a real personal response and a personal role in the resolution of this conflict, the resolution of the war in the east of our country," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, he will hold a telephone conversation with Biden on Thursday, December 9.

Asked why the conversation with the American leader would take place a few days after the talks with Putin, Zelenskyy said that this was the time proposed by the American side.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Biden reportedly warned Putin about economic measures in the event of an escalation of the conflict with Ukraine during the December 7 video call.

In turn, Putin reportedly told Biden that Russia wanted legal guarantees of non-expansion of NATO eastward.

