The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine documented 29 incidents of violence, threats, and libel against journalists, as well as 14 incidents against human rights defenders, in 2019-2021.

This is stated in a report that the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine’s head Matilda Bogner presented at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Throughout the reporting period, OHCHR (UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights) documented 29 incidents targeting journalists, media professionals, bloggers, and individuals expressing opinions critical of the authorities, government policies, or the mainstream political agenda. In 22 of these cases, perpetrators resorted to violence, while other cases involved threats (including online), incitement to violence, online smear campaigns, and intentional damage to property," Bogner said.

The majority of the 15 attacks OHCHR recorded in 2020 targeted investigative journalists and media workers covering political topics such as corruption allegations and implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.

The failure to appropriately address such violence, during or immediately after attacks, creates an environment of impunity in which further attacks against journalists and media professionals can occur, increasing the risks for those reporting on sensitive topics.

The mission acknowledges that the government has made some efforts to improve the situation but emphasizes that more efforts are needed to ensure justice.

During the reporting period, OHCHR documented 14 incidents (including attacks, threats, and intimidation) targeting 18 human rights defenders (10 women and 8 men), comprised of women human rights defenders, including LGBTI activists, and human rights defenders working on anti-corruption and environmental issues, particularly in the regions.

“In only one of these incidents, perpetrators were identified and are currently being prosecuted," Bogner said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, a report that the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine presented in July stated that about 4,000 detainees had been subjected to torture and ill-treatment in connection with the war in the Donbas.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources