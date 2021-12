Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi has left the supervisory board of LLC Studio 1+1 TV and Radio Broadcasting Company (the 1+1 television channel) but the 1+1 television channel’s ownership structure remains unchanged.

The 1+1 television channel's press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On December 8, 2021, the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council considered an application to renew LLC Studio 1+1 TV and Radio Broadcasting Company’s five licenses in connection with Ihor Kolomoiskyi’s departure from the supervisory board of the 1+1 television channel and decided to renew the licenses. A statement on his departure from the supervisory board was signed in May 2021. A general meeting of its shareholders was held in September, at which this decision was considered and approved and the corresponding protocol issued. The documents were submitted to the regulator in accordance with the Law on Television and Radio Broadcasting in October," the statement said.

According to the statement, there were no changes to the ownership structure of LLC Studio 1+1 TV and Radio Broadcasting Company (the 1+1 television channel).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Law on Oligarchs will come into effect on May 7, 2022.

The Priamyi and Channel 5 television channels created a media holding company called Free Media in November and re-registered the corporate rights to it to journalists.

Former president and Member of Parliament Petro Poroshenko (European Solidarity faction), who became the sole owner of the Pryamyi television channel, said in February that the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council intended to impose sanctions on the television channel’s former owner Volodymyr Makeienko on February 19.

Poroshenko re-registered the ownership of the Pryamyi television channel to the Prime Asset Capital corporate investment fund (Kyiv) instead of Parlimo Trading Limited (Cyprus).

In December 2019, Yaroslav Pakholchuk, the director of the pay-TV division and the executive director of the 1+1 Media group, was appointed as the board chairman and general director of 1+1 Media while Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is the group’s main shareholder, became the head of the LLC Studio 1+1 TV and Radio Company’s supervisory board.

