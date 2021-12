The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has revealed false information for more than UAH 73 million in the declaration of the Member of the Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) for 2020.

The press service of the NACP has said this in a statement this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has revealed signs of declaring false information by one of the parliamentarians of Ukraine for a total of more than UAH 73 million. This is a record amount of false information that the NACP discovered during a full check of the declarations of officials this year," reads the statement.

MP Viktor Medvedchuk did not indicate the value of his real estate in Kyiv: a land plot with an area of ​​over six hectares and a household with an area of ​​2,900 square meters located on it.

During the audit, it was found that the cost of the land plot is more than UAH 29 million, and that of a household - UAH 16 million.

Also, the land plot in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, which his wife has the right to use, has not been declared.

Besides, the NACP established that the subject of the declaration did not indicate the value of four of its own vehicles:

- Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650 worth UAH 24 million;

- Mercedes-Benz S500 4 Matic - UAH 1.8 million;

- Toyota Land Cruiser 200 - UAH 1.1 million.

- Renault Duster - UAH 500,000.

Also, the cost of six vehicles belonging to his wife is not indicated.

The materials on the revealed signs of a crime (according to Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code - declaring false information) were sent by the NACP to the Prosecutor General’s Office for an appropriate response.

For false declarations in the amount of more than 2,000 living wages (more than UAH 4.5 million), the court, according to the law, may impose liability in the form of: a fine from UAH 68,000 to UAH 85,000; public works for a period of 150 to 240 hours; restrictions on freedom up to two years.

The law, which for false declaration of a significant amount provides for a more severe punishment - imprisonment for up to two years, was adopted only in June this year.

Therefore, it can only be applied to the declarations for 2021 that officials will submit next year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October the court refused to take into custody the Member of the Rada Medvedchuk and set a bail of UAH 1 billion.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources