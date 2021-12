President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes the Verkhovna Rada introduce criminal liability in the form of a fine from UAH 51,000 to UAH 170,000 for officials and others for the illegal alienation of the assets of the Future Generations Fund.

This is stated in the bill of the President No. 6397 "On Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code on Liability for Violation of the Interests of the Future Generations Fund", registered in the Verkhovna Rada on December 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy proposes to introduce a new article of the Criminal Code - 223-3 (violation of the interests of the participants of the Future Generations Fund), according to which, the commission by officials or stakeholders of the asset management company of the Future Generations Fund of actions aimed at alienating or acquiring the assets of the Future Generations Fund at a different price than the market one, if this led to significant losses of the Fund and/or its participants - it is punishable by a fine from 3,000 to 5,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years or without it.

If such actions were committed repeatedly or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or if such actions caused damage on a large scale, then it is proposed to fine from 5,000 to 8,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period up to 3 years old or without it.

If criminal acts are committed by an organized group, then this entails a penalty in the form of a fine from 8,000 to 10,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

In this article, significant damage is considered to be damage that is a thousand or more times higher than the non-taxable minimum income of citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the bill on an economic passport, registered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the website of the Verkhovna Rada on December 6, provides for the creation of the Future Generations Fund with the possibility of using savings for education, housing, treatment after adulthood.

On December 1, during his annual address to parliament, Zelenskyy announced the introduction of rent payments to the accounts of Ukrainians.

