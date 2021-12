Ukraine Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties Of 35.41% On Import Of Heat-Insulating Materials From Belarus, And 76.38%

The Interagency Commission for International Trade has imposed anti-dumping duties of 35.41% on the importation of heat-insulating materials from the Republic of Belarus, and of 76.38% on those from the Russian Federation for a period of five years.

That follows from a statement posted on the governmental portal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2020, the Commission launched an anti-dumping investigation against the importation of heat-insulating materials from Belarus and Russia.

