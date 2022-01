China will accelerate the development of bamboo industry

Li Nian'gen carries a bamboo trunk from a bamboo grove in Dongcun Township, Fenyi County, Xinyu City of east China's Jiangxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhou Mi.

Li Nian'gen carries a bamboo trunk from a bamboo grove in Dongcun Township, Fenyi County, Xinyu City of east China's Jiangxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhou Mi.

China has more than 6.67 million hectares of bamboo forests with an annual output value of nearly ¥320 bln (about $49.6 bln). China's bamboo forest area, bamboo accumulation, quality of bamboo products, profits and exports are among the top in the world, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

According to a document released by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration on accelerating the development of bamboo industry, the total output value of China's bamboo industry will exceed ¥700 bln (about $110.11 bln) by 2025 and will exceed ¥1 trln (about $157.29 bln) by 2035. China will protect and cultivate high-quality bamboo forest resources and build a modern bamboo industry system as well as a beautiful rural bamboo landscape.

Villagers cut bamboo on mountain in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Wang Changyu/Xinhua.

A giant panda eats bamboo at the Qinling research center of giant panda breeding in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Bowen.

A bamboo weaving artist makes fruit container at a bamboo weaving workshop in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Wang Changyu/Xinhua.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources