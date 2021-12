State Banks’ Profit Up 7.6% To UAH 11.6 Billion In Q3 – Finance Ministry

In the third quarter of 2021, state-owned banks boosted their net profit by 7.6% to UAH 11.6 billion over the second quarter of 2021.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the third quarter, banks continued to increase lending volumes.

Compared to July 1, the loan portfolio of public sector banks increased by UAH 21.6 billion (by 9.2%), of which UAH 16.7 billion was an increase in the volume of loans provided to legal entities, UAH 4.9 billion - an increase in the loan portfolio of individuals.

Of the total profit, 82.9% (UAH 9.6 billion) is the profit received by PrivatBank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the second quarter of 2021, state-owned banks boosted their net profit three times to UAH 10.8 billion over the first quarter.

The Finance Ministry owns Kyiv-based Oschadbank (the State Savings Bank) state-run bank, Kyiv-based Ukrainian Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank), PrivatBank and Ukrgasbank.

