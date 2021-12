The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense notes that militants are reinforcing their units near the engagement line in Donbas with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery mounts of 122 mm caliber.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

“The Russian Federation continues to take measures to prevent the stabilization of the situation in the area of ​​the Joint Forces Operation. To this end, the command of the operational group of the Russian occupation forces is reinforcing subunits near the line of engagement in certain areas with additional 122-mm self-propelled artillery mounts, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles in violation of the agreements on the withdrawal of heavy weapons," the statement reads.

It is also noted that at the front lines, the enemy increased the number of sniper pairs in readiness to inflict casualties on the personnel of the Joint Forces, destroy video surveillance elements and provoke return fire.

With snipers of enemy formations and units of the 1st (Donetsk) and 2nd (Luhansk) army corps, not involved in combat missions, training camps are held under the leadership of regular servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 3, the Russian Armed Forces and the occupation forces of ORDLO began a new period of operational and combat training in Donbas.

