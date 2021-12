Ukraine Will Be Main Topic Of Conversation Between Biden And Putin On December 7 - White House

According to the White House, Ukraine will be the main topic of conversation between U.S. President Joseph Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, December 7.

This is stated in the transcript of a press briefing by White House press secretary Jen Psaki on the website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We, of course, expect Ukraine to be the main topic of discussion during the conversation, but there are other topics to which we also expect some attention,” the statement reads.

Psaki was also asked whether Biden is ready to warn about the possibility of U.S. military intervention in the case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

To which Psaki replied that if Russia decided to move on in 2014, then other countries on the eastern flank, many of which are NATO partners, would seek assurances of support from the United States.

“I would like to point out that in the past, if you look back at 2014, one of the results here, if they (Russia) decided to move forward, was that other countries on the eastern flank, many of which are NATO partners, would seek reassurance from the United States. This would be a continuation of 2014. I'm not sure that Russia wants to see exactly this. But it would be a natural consequence if they moved forward," the spokeswoman said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joseph Biden will hold telephone negotiations after Biden's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

