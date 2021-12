International Reserves Up 3% To USD 30.5 Billion In November

In November, the international reserves rose by 3% to USD 30.5 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of December 1, 2021, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, made USD 30,548.5 million.

In November, they grew by 3%, primarily due to the receipt of the second tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the stand by program in the amount of 500 million Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

Foreign exchange earnings to the government amounted to USD 493.1 million, including EUR 250 million from Cargill Financial Services International, Inc. and EUR 167.4 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds (OVDPs).

The total volume of payments by the government to service and repay public debt in foreign currency amounted to USD 481.7 million.

Of this amount, USD 251.3 million was spent on servicing and redeeming government bonds, USD 145.2 million - on servicing Eurobonds, and the rest - on fulfilling other government obligations in foreign currency.

Besides, in November, the government and the National Bank paid USD 64.4 million to the International Monetary Fund.

In the first weeks of November, the supply of foreign currency on the interbank foreign exchange market exceeded the demand for it.

At the same time, in the second half of the month, the situation changed in the opposite direction.

In order to smooth out excessive fluctuations, the National Bank bought back USD 1,177.8 million in the foreign exchange market and sold USD 792.6 million.

In general, at the end of November 2021, the volume of net purchases of foreign currency by the National Bank in the interbank foreign exchange market amounted to USD 385.2 million.

The current volume of international reserves provides funding for 4 months of future imports, which is enough to meet Ukraine's obligations and current operations of the government and the National Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, Ukraine’s international reserves rose by 15% and as of January 1, 2021, they made USD 29.1 billion.

