The Kyiv Court of Appeal has authorized detention of Russia’s Ambassador to Cape Verde Natalia Poklonska, who is a former Crimean prosecutor.

The court made the decision to authorize her detention on December 6, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A panel of judges at the Kyiv Court of Appeal considered at a session on December 6 a prosecutor’s appeal against the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv’s September 27 decision to reject the Office of the Prosecutor General’s request for permission to detain Poklonska and deliver her to court for a hearing on the pre-trial restrictions to be imposed on her.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal overturned the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision and granted the Prosecutor General’s Office's request to authorize detention of Poklonska.

Poklonska can thus be detained and delivered to court for a hearing on the pre-trial restrictions to be imposed on her.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have not requested that Interpol detain Poklonska.

The authorities in Cape Verde will not be able to detain Poklonska due to her diplomatic status.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently appointed former Russian State Duma member and former Crimean prosecutor Poklonska as Russia’s ambassador to Cape Verde.

The Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry has said that Poklonska "will not be able to hide even in Africa."

