China's total imports and exports expanded 22% year on year to ¥35.39 trln ($5.55 trln) in the first 11 months of 2021, official data showed, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The figure, already surpassing the ¥32.16 trln total for all of 2020, marked a 24% increase from the pre-epidemic level in 2019, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Both exports and imports continued double-digit growth in the first 11 months of the year, surging 21.8% and 22.2% from a year earlier, respectively.

In the Jan.-Nov. period, China's trade with its top three trading partners – the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union and the United States – maintained sound growth.

During the period, the growth rates of China's trade value with the three trading partners stood at 20.6%, 20% and 21.1%, respectively, customs data showed.

Private enterprises saw the fastest growth rate in imports and exports by increasing 27.8% to ¥17.15 trln in the first 11 months, accounting for 48.5% of the country's total.

The imports and exports of foreign-invested firms and that of state-owned enterprises rose 13.1% and 27.3%, respectively, in the period.

In November alone, the country's imports and exports rose 20.5% year on year to ¥3.72 trln, up 11.4% from that in October, the data showed.

