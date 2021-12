Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 93.3% To 8,655, Number Of Deaths Up 95.4% To 467 On December 6

On December 6, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 8,655 over December 5 to 3,510,610, and the number of deaths increased by 467 over December 5 to 88,986; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 93.3%, and the number of new deaths increased by 95.4%.

This follows from data of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as of the morning of December 6, a total of 3,510,610 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 88,986 deaths; 3,082,619 had recovered.

On December 5, a total of 8,655 new disease cases were recorded, 467 people died, and 22,878 people recovered.

Therefore, as of December 6, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (8,655 vs 22,878).

At the same time, on December 6, a total of 1,349 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 18.7% over December 5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 4,478 over December 4 to 3,501,955, and the number of deaths increased by 239 over December 4 to 88,519; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 32.4%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 14%.

On December 4, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 6,622 over December 3 to 3,497,477, and the number of deaths increased by 278 over December 3 to 88,280; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 49.9%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 36.2%.

