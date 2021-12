SBI Serves No One With Charge Papers In Cases Upon Wagner Group

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) says it has not charged anyone with charge papers within the cases upon the Wagner Group military company.

The SBI said this in response to a Ukrainian News Agency’s inquiry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI has opened a case upon leak of information on special services operation to detain Wagner Group members.

Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, said that the SBI would study the report by Bellingcat within the Wagner Group’s case.

