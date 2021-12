President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the United States Joseph Biden will hold a phone conversation after the negotiations between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this on the Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel.

The minister denies media reports that Biden and Zelenskyy will talk before U.S. President’s talking with the President of Russia.

Kuleba explained that the plan was that before Biden's conversation with Putin, Zelenskyy would talk to Blinken, and after the call to the Kremlin, Zelenskyy and Biden would have a conversation.

At the same time, Kuleba noted that he does not expect a breakthrough in the agreements between Biden and Putin on December 7.

According to media reports, the administration of President of the United States Joseph Biden is considering a wide range of possible sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, in particular, it might be about disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system.

The White House and the Kremlin have confirmed that the leaders will have a video meeting on December 7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy agreed on positions with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken before the conversation between Biden and Putin.

