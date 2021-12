The eastern Chinese city of Jinan has offered vouchers worth 10 million yuan (about $ 1.6 million) to boost the city’s electric vehicle use, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The vouchers, which were issued on November 26, are expected to result in RMB 500 million in electric vehicle consumption", – an official from the municipal bureau of commerce said in a press briefing Zhao Chen.

"Consumers can opt for 1,000 yuan vouchers for vehicles under 100,000 yuan and 5,000 yuan coupons for vehicles over 200,000 yuan", – Zhao said.

China’s electric vehicle market maintained strong growth, with sales growing 134.9% year-on-year in October to about 383,000 units. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, by the end of May 2021, the number of electric vehicle owners in the country had reached 5.8 million, which is about half of the global total.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources