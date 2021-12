China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Xiao Yi, a former senior political advisor in east China's Jiangxi Province, for suspected bribe-taking and abuse of power. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Xiao's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said.

Xiao was formerly vice chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a member of the leading Party members' group of the committee.

