Omicron Coronavirus Strain Not Detected In Ukraine At The Moment - Liashko

Health Minister Viktor Liashko states that at the moment the Omicron coronavirus strain has not been detected in Ukraine.

Liashko announced this at a conference call to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also at the conference call, it was about strengthening quarantine restrictions in the "yellow" zone of epidemic danger from December 6.

Thus, visiting public events, the work of cinemas, theaters, catering establishments and gyms will be allowed only if 100% of the staff and visitors have at least one dose of vaccination.

According to Liashko, over the past week the number of detected cases of COVID-19 decreased by 15%, the number of hospitalizations - by 13%.

According to Liashko, in 16 regions of the country, 40% of the adult population has at least one vaccination against COVID-19, while in 6 regions 40% of the population has already completed the full course of vaccination.

Besides, in the near future the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies will consider the issue of withdrawing 9 regions from the "red" to the "yellow" zone of epidemic danger.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has banned foreigners and stateless persons from eight South African countries from entering Ukraine from December 3 during the quarantine period established to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe due to the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain.

On December 5, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 4,478 over December 4 to 3,501,955, and the number of deaths increased by 239 over December 4 to 88,519; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 32.4%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 14%.

According to the report, as of the morning of December 5, a total of 3,501,955 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 88,519 deaths; 3,059,741 had recovered.

On December 4, a total of 4,478 new disease cases were recorded, 239 people died, and 9,082 people recovered.

Therefore, as of December 5, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (4,478 vs 9,082).

At the same time, on December 5, a total of 1,660 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up 43.3% over December 4.

