Petition To Zelenskyy On Complete Abolition Of Quarantine And ‘Voluntary-Compulsory’ Vaccination Against COVID

An electronic petition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the complete abolition of quarantine and ‘voluntary-compulsory’ vaccination against coronavirus disease COVID-19 received the necessary 25,000 votes for consideration.

This is evidenced by the data on the President's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The petition was filed on September 27.

Its initiator, Yurii Akhrameiko, asks Zelenskyy to completely abolish quarantine, "senseless" mask regime and vaccination, "which has already become compulsory" for some segments of the population.

The initiator proposes to leave only vaccination for those who wish and on a paid basis.

"In 2021, Ukraine spent UAH 36 billion from the budget on a fake disease, this is not your money or government money, but our money, honest taxpayers," the petition reads.

Also, the initiator and signatories demand not to keep statistics and not to mention coronavirus in the news.

Besides, the initiator stressed that if this petition gets the necessary 25,000 votes for consideration and the President ignores it or gives an answer in the style of "handing over to the Prime Minister" and there will be no specific changes, all signatories will consider that Zelenskyy does not have his own opinion, "he does not hear the people, there is no real democracy, which means that the world is ruled by the behind-the-scenes mafia, and not common sense."

This petition was signed by 25,154 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet said earlier that 2,800 teachers of general secondary education institutions were suspended from work due to the lack of vaccination against coronavirus.

