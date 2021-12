SSU Declines To Say Whether Akhmetov Has Been Questioned In Connection With Coup Plot

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has declined to provide information about whether businessman Rinat Akhmetov has been questioned in connection with the case involving the alleged plotting of a coup d’état, arguing that such information contains pre-trial investigation secrets.

This is stated in the Security Service of Ukraine’s response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, it is investigating the plotting of a coup d’état by individual citizens of Ukraine and Russia.

The case is being investigated under Article 109 of the Criminal Code.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, further information contains pre-trial investigation secrets that can be disclosed only with the permission of the investigator or the prosecutor.

“There is currently no such permission,” the SSU said in its response.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, information in the Agenda section on the Security Service of Ukraine’s website states that Akhmetov has not been summoned for questioning in connection with the alleged coup d’état.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently announced that there was information indicating that a coup d’état was being planned for December 1 with the involvement Akhmetov.

Akhmetov has described Zelenskyy’s claim of his involvement in the alleged coup d’état as a lie.

