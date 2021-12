A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at a sampling site in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang province. Photo by Xinhua.

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at a sampling site in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang province. Photo by Xinhua.

A reward of 10,000 yuan ($1,570) will be given to anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 if they take the initiative to get tested or truthfully report symptoms as they seek treatment at medical institutions, according to a statement released by the epidemic prevention and control headquarters of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

Harbin had three new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19, it said.

All the three cases were close contacts of a confirmed case reported previously in Manzhouli, a border city in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region under the jurisdiction of Hulunbuir.

Harbin started testing all local residents in the six districts in its downtown area.

All kindergartens, primary schools, middle schools and vocational schools will be suspended for two days and provide online courses.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources