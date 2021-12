Grain Export From Ukraine Up 16.9% To 26 Million Tons Since Early 2021/2022 Marketing Year

Since the start of the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 – June 2022), Ukraine has boosted grain export by 16.9% or 3,779,000 tons year over year to 26,076,000 tons (the data as of December 6).

The Agriculture and Food Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Ukraine exported 14,602,000 tons of wheat, 4,965,000 tons of barley; 82,900 tons of rye, and 6,207,000 tons of corn.

Besides, Ukraine decreased the exportation of wheat flour and flour made from other types of crops by 24.7% or 17,400 tons to 53,100 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Agriculture and Food Ministry, in the 2020/2021 marketing year, Ukraine cut grain crop export by 21% or 12 million tons year over year to 44.7 million tons.

According to the Ukrainian Grain Association, Ukraine cut exportation of grain and oil-bearing crops by 21.3% or 13.2 million tons year over year to 48.8 million tons.

