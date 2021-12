Northwest China's Gansu Province has replaced information signs with "electronic identities" for its 12,299 rivers, local authorities said, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The e-ID refers to a QR code, which can be scanned to obtain basic information about the river -- name, length, mouth and source, but also responsibilities of the river chief and the number of complaints hotline, said the provincial department of water resources.

"The e-ID can help strengthen the dynamic management of the rivers while reducing the production costs to update the information signs", – said Meng Zhaofang, a department official.

"It can also encourage the public to participate in river management and ensure better social supervision", – Meng said.

