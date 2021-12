Chinese police this year located and rescued 8,307 missing or abducted children by the end of November, including adults who went missing or were abducted as children, the Ministry of Public Security said, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Since the launch of a nationwide campaign, public security authorities have resolved over 290 long-pending cases involving child abduction or trafficking, and apprehended more than 690 suspects, the ministry said.

During the campaign, the ministry has pooled relevant resources and manpower, including over 170 technical experts nationwide.

Over 3,000 free blood-sampling sites had been opened to the public by the end of November, and approximately 2,600 family identification events had been held, according to the ministry.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources