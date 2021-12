Naftogaz Of Ukraine Gas Supply Company Ups Cost Of Natural Gas 5.8 Times To UAH 46.7 Per Cubic Meter As Suppli

The Naftogaz of Ukraine gas supply company LLC has increased the price of natural gas by 5.8 times to UAH 46.7 per cubic meter for December as a supplier of last resort compared to November.

This is evidenced by the data on the company's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, the price of natural gas by the "supplier of last resort" mechanism as of December 2 is UAH 46.7 per cubic meter (including VAT).

The consumer becomes a client of the "supplier of last resort" for 60 days in case of termination of the contract with the previous supplier and in the absence of a new contract.

At that, after 60 days, if the consumer has not found a new supplier, the natural gas supply is terminated.

Naftogaz as a supplier of last resort serves households in Donetsk, Kherson, Poltava, Odesa and Luhansk regions, as well as in Kremenets (Ternopil region), Melitopol and Melitopolskyi district (Zaporizhia region), Korostyshiv and Korostyshivskyi district (Zhytomyr region), Shepetivka (Khmelnytskyi region).

In early December, Naftogaz announced that without a decision by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission), the price of natural gas for 457,000 customers through the "supplier of last resort" mechanism could reach more than UAH 30 per cubic meter.

According to Naftogaz data, as of November 30, the portfolio of the "supplier of last resort" includes 457,000 household consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers set the marginal cost of natural gas for the supplier of last resort at UAH 7.96 per cubic meter until November 30, 2021.

In early November, Naftogaz announced that more than 7,200 budgetary, municipal institutions and organizations signed an agreement for the supply of natural gas through the "supplier of last resort" mechanism.

Yurii Vitrenko, the chairman of the board of Naftogaz, said that Naftogaz would supply natural gas to budgetary, municipal institutions and organizations in the "supplier of last resort" format in October-November and would complete the signing of mid-term contracts with such consumers before December.

In 2020, the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company received a net loss of UAH 19.002 billion.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is the leading company in Ukraine in terms of exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits, drilling, transportation, and storage of crude oil and natural gas, and supply of natural gas to consumers.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources