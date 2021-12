The state budget for 2022 allocates UAH 17 billion for upgrading Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government question hour in the parliament, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding development of the state border next year, the budget allocates UAH 17 billion. Engineering upgrade of the state borders with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus will definitely be financed in 2022," Shmyhal said.

He noted that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the concept for a targeted government law-enforcement program for developing the state border until 2024 on October 21 and that it has drafted a resolution stipulating that this program will be financed mostly with UAH 15.9 billion from the Ministry of Infrastructure and UAH 1 billion from the State Border Guard Service in 2022.

Additionally, decisions that the Cabinet of Ministers adopted on November 15 and 24 allocated UAH 205 million from the state budget’s reserve fund for financing the development of the state border, including UAH 175 million for strengthening the most vulnerable sections of the border with Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Interior Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said in November that Ukraine should build an "intellectual border" with Russia and Belarus as soon as possible and that this would require UAH 17 billion.

