Invaders Do Not Want To Sign Contract For Service Because Of Use Of Bayraktar Drone By Ukraine - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that because of the use of Bayraktar drone by Ukraine, the invaders do not want to sign a service contract.

He announced this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister stressed that Ukraine does not violate the Minsk Agreements and does not attack in the zone of ​​the Joint Forces Operation.

Reznikov added that in case of violation of the ceasefire by Russia, Ukraine warns of violations the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE SMM).

If this mechanism does not work, the Armed Forces will use all the necessary forces and equipment.

Reznikov recalled the use of the Bayraktar drone by Ukraine.

"According to our intelligence, today the occupation forces are already afraid to sign up for a contract and serve in the relevant institutions. They understand how this can end," Reznikov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Reznikov said that the most likely time for Russia to reach readiness for escalation is the end of January.

