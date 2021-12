The Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction and the head of the provisional investigatory commission to investigate the alleged disruption by officials of the operation to detain members of the Wagner Private Military Company, Maryana Bezuhla, said that the commission headed by her did not intend to interrogate the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak.

She announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"There was no need for this, since I immediately received answers (when I talked with him)," this is how she answered the question whether there is an idea to officially listen to Yermak at the commission.

Bezuhla said that as the chairperson of the commission, she had the opportunity to ask him a number of questions about Wagnergate and heard his answers, which are reflected in the interim report of the commission.

"He really does not have powers and did not give any orders, he cannot do this, it would be illegal," the MP said about Yermak's response.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yermak denies that he gave any instructions to the former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vasyl Burba as part of the operation to detain the Wagner mercenaries.

Earlier, Burba said that the order to postpone the operation to detain members of Wagner's Private Military Company was given by Yermak on behalf of Zelenskyy.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources