Reznikov Calls End Of January Most Likely Time For Escalation From Russia

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the most likely time for Russia to reach readiness for escalation is the end of January.

He announced this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Intelligence notes that the likelihood of a large-scale escalation from Russia exists.

"The most likely time to reach readiness for escalation will be the end of January. I emphasize that escalation is a likely scenario, not a necessary one," he said.

Reznikov added that Ukraine's task is to prevent such a scenario.

At the same time, he noted that there could be no violent provocations from Ukraine.

Also, the option of appeasing the aggressor is also not considered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that the war in Donbas cannot be stopped without direct negotiations with Russia.

