Reznikov To Approve New Structure Of Defense Ministry In Near Future

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov noted that he intends to approve the new structure of the Defense Ministry in the near future.

He said this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the near future, I plan to approve a new structure of the ministry. Which main directions will be displayed at the functional level: strategy, financial resource management, provision and logistics, weapons, digital transformation, human capital development, potential, international cooperation and communication," Reznikov said.

He also noted that the demilitarization of posts in the ministry has already begun, the military will be concentrated in the General Staff.

By the end of the year, it is planned to create 5 inter-structural committees, which will improve the efficiency of decision-making - this is the implementation of the principles based on the recommendations of strategic advisers of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Reznikov noted earlier that the State Defense Order was fulfilled by 85%.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources