Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov noted that the state defense order has been fulfilled by 85%.

He said this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of December 1, the State Treasury took into account the obligations under the state defense order for UAH 19.5 billion, UAH 23.1 billion is planned, which is almost 85% according to the plan. We are taking all measures to use these funds as efficiently as possible," Reznikov said.

Among the priorities of the defense order is the missile program and the development of the capabilities of the fleet.

He also noted that the Ministry of Defense is moving to the practical stages of building naval bases in Berdiansk and Chakiv and other contracts within the framework of an agreement with Great Britain.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, for the first time in its history, the SSU handed over to the Ministry of Defense weapons worth UAH 1 billion.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources