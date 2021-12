President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada allow the presence of dual citizenship for foreign Ukrainians and introduce the declaration of multiple citizenship by a number of civil servants.

This is stated in bill No. 6368, registered in the Rada on December 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This document provides that a person who, after the termination of the citizenship of Ukraine, acquired foreign citizenship (nationality) of a foreign state (foreign states), returned to Ukraine for permanent residence and applied for the renewal of Ukrainian citizenship, acquires the citizenship of Ukraine in the absence of committed crimes specified by law.

At the same time, in order to register the renewal of citizenship of Ukraine in the prescribed manner, together with the application for renewal in the citizenship of Ukraine, a foreigner shall submit a declaration of recognition as a citizen of Ukraine or an obligation to terminate foreign citizenship, or a declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship and recognition of himself as only a citizen of Ukraine, or a declaration of absence of foreign citizenship.

Besides, the bill provides that the obligation to terminate foreign citizenship is submitted by a foreigner who submits an application for the acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship, who is a citizen (national) of a state included by the Cabinet of Ministers in the list of migration risk states.

Also, the bill introduces a declaration on renunciation of foreign citizenship and recognizing oneself only as a citizen of Ukraine, establishes the grounds upon which a person cannot acquire citizenship of Ukraine by territorial origin, gives powers to state bodies involved in resolving issues of citizenship of Ukraine when considering and resolving issues of citizenship of Ukraine to receive information (including personal data) from automated information systems, registers, databases, the owner, manager, holder of which are the central and local executive authorities.

Bill No. 6369 proposes to introduce declaration of information on the presence (absence), acquisition (termination), stay (non-stay) in the procedure for acquiring/terminating citizenship (nationality) of a foreign state (foreign states) for citizens of Ukraine applying for public service positions, planning to become members a political party, an election commission/referendum commission, official observers at elections and referendums, to obtain access to state secrets, to be leaders at strategic objects of state property.

The document also establishes restrictions for citizens of Ukraine who have or have received citizenship (nationality) of a foreign state or citizenship (nationality) of foreign states, to be members of political parties, election commissions/referendum commissions, official observers in elections and referendums, to have access to state secrets, to be leaders at state property objects of strategic importance, to be in positions related to the performance of the functions of the state, local self-government.

Bill No. 6370 proposes to establish restrictions on holding positions in customs authorities by citizens of Ukraine who have or have received citizenship (nationality) of a foreign state (foreign states).

Bill No. 6371 proposes to establish restrictions on holding positions in the bodies of the justice system by citizens of Ukraine who have or have received citizenship (nationality) of a foreign state (foreign states).

They cannot hold the positions of judges, juries, and for the position of a judge of the High Qualification Commission of Judges, they must submit a visual form of a declaration of foreign citizenship.

Bill No. 6372 proposes to establish administrative responsibility for the late submission and non-submission by the subject of the declaration of the declaration of the presence (absence) of foreign citizenship (nationality) in the amount of up to UAH 1,700 (up to 100 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens).

It is also proposed to establish criminal liability for the deliberate introduction by the subject of the declaration of knowingly false information about the presence (absence) of foreign citizenship (nationality) in the amount of up to UAH 85,000 or restriction of freedom for up to three years, with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 1, Zelenskyy announced the introduction of a bill on the introduction of dual citizenship for Ukrainians who live abroad.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources