Economy Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko states that those vaccinated against COVID-19 with two doses will be able to spend UAH 1,000 to purchase books under the ePidtrymka program.

She wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We held meetings with representatives of the cultural sphere, the Institute of Books, the Association of Book Publishers and Book Distributors, and other institutions, analyzed the losses from quarantine in book publishing, and, based on the results, decided that it would be possible to spend UAH 1,000 on the purchase of books from the beginning of the ePidtrymka program,” she said.

She added that the ePidtrymka program will start on December 19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers invites the Verkhovna Rada to provide an additional UAH 3 billion for the payment of UAH 1,000 to those vaccinated against coronavirus when finalizing the draft state budget for 2022 by the second reading.

On November 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the payment from December 19 of UAH 1,000 to each person vaccinated against coronavirus with two doses.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the program of these payments will start on December 19 and will last until 2023.

For these purposes, it is planned to allocate UAH 3 billion in 2021 and another UAH 3 billion at the beginning of 2022.

