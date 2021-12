The Council of the European Union has approved the decision to provide EUR 31 million for strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this in his Twitter account, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Important news from Brussels: EU Council approved the decision to provide EUR 31 million for strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities within the newly established European Peace Facility. We highly appreciate this step which reaffirms the strategic Ukraine-EU relations," the minister tweeted.

According to Kuleba, this package “will include material and technical assistance for the development and capacity building of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the spheres of medicine, engineering capabilities, demining activities, mobility and logistics, cybersecurity.”

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Kuleba is visiting Sweden from December 1 to 3 to attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Kuleba and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed a comprehensive package of measures to deter further Russian aggression in Stockholm on December 2.

Also in Stockholm, Kuleba and the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell discussed the acceleration of the work on the economic restrictions that could be imposed on Russia if Russia decides to launch a new wave of aggression against Ukraine.

