Cabinet Extends Import Duties On Goods From Russia Until 2023

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended until December 31, 2022, resolution No. 1146 of December 30, 2015, that imposed import duties on goods from Russia for one year.

The relevant decision was adopted at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decision, the Cabinet of Ministers extended resolution No. 1146 of December 30, 2015.

This means that the preferential rates of import duty that were established for goods from Russia will continue to apply.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Russia was suspended for one year on January 2, 2016, in response to Russia’s decision to suspend the Ukrainian-Russian agreement on the establishment of a free trade zone in December 2015.

Resolution No. 1146 of December 30, 2015, was extended until December 31, 2017, in December 2016 and subsequently renewed annually.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources