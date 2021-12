The Verkhovna Rada has allocated UAH 8 billion to pay UAH 1,000 to those who are vaccinated against the coronavirus with two doses, and another UAH 2.2 billion for measures related to the fight against COVID-19 and its consequences.

A total of 253 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 6297 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Due to the overfulfillment in January-October of the planned indicators of receipts to the revenue side of the state budget for 2021, the corporate profit tax, rent for the special use of forest resources and for the special use of water, as well as value added tax on goods produced in Ukraine (works, services), it became possible to increase the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget-2021.

In the text of the bill, adopted in the first reading as a basis, it was proposed to allocate UAH 3 billion.

In the course of preparing the bill for the second reading, the amount increased from UAH 3 billion to UAH 10.2 billion.

Besides, the expenditures on the consumption of the general fund to the Ministry of Economy under the budget program "Assistance within the framework of the ‘ie-Pidtrymka’ program (payment of UAH 1,000 to fully vaccinated) are increased to UAH 8 billion.

UAH 2.2 billion is allocated for measures related to the fight against COVID-19 and its consequences.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, Zelenskyy announced the payment from December 19 of UAH 1,000 to each person vaccinated against the coronavirus with two doses.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the program for the payment of UAH 1,000 to everyone fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will start on December 19 and will last until 2023.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to increase the amount allocated for payments of UAH 1,000 to vaccinated Ukrainians from UAH 3 billion to UAH 8 billion in 2021.

