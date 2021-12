Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed a complex package of measures to be taken to constrain further Russia’s aggression.

Kuleba has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister also met with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

Kuleba and Mr. Borrell discussed the acceleration of the work on economic restrictions to be effective against Russia’s economy in case Russia decides to unfold a new wave of its aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 1-3, Kuleba is staying in the Kingdom of Sweden to take part in a meeting of the council of foreign affairs ministers of the states-members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

