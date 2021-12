Akhmetov Not Summoned For Interrogation By SSU Within Coup Case

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has not summoned businessman Rinat Akhmetov for an interrogation within the coup case.

That follows from the data available on the official website of the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was information about the preparation of a coup for December 1 with the participation of Akhmetov.

Akhmetov later called the accusations false.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources