The national air carrier Ukrainian National Airlines (UNA) will start flights in 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during the annual address to the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first flight of the national carrier will be in 2022, until 2025 the fleet of our state company will be fully formed, at least 20 new modern aircraft, regular flights will be opened both in Ukraine and abroad. The Ukrainian carrier should be seen not only in Ukraine but also all over the world, and this will be greatly helped by the agreement On the Open Skies, the aviation visa-free regime, which we have finally signed with the EU. Therefore, the young Ukrainian National Airlines will definitely land in the EU," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada allocate UAH 1 billion in the draft state budget-2022 for the second reading to replenish the authorized capital of the Ukrainian National Airlines joint-stock company.

Zelenskyy said that the official creation of the national air carrier Ukrainian National Airlines will begin on Thursday, November 25.

In August, Zelenskyy discussed with the director of the consulting company Aerogestion (France) Marc Roche the creation of a Ukrainian national air carrier.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources