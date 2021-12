Journalist Butusov Did Not Apply To Law Enforcement Agencies To Provide Him With State Security Due To Alleged

Journalist Yurii Butusov did not apply to law enforcement agencies to provide him with state protection because of the alleged murder threat, which was announced by the speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksii Arestovych.

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Butusov said that he did not trust the state protection after threats against him from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I cannot trust the state security after threats from the President and a non-staff official of the Presidential Office," Butusov said.

According to Butusov, state protection is provided to witnesses in accordance with the law, but he does not know whether he is a witness in any case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Arestovych believes that they want to liquidate journalist Yurii Butusov.

The National Police is ready to consider the issue of providing protection for journalist Yurii Butusov, if he makes such a request.

