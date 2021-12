Yermak Denies That He Gave Instructions To Ex-Head Of Main Intelligence Directorate Of Defense Ministry, Burba

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, denies that he gave any instructions to the former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vasyl Burba as part of the operation to detain the Wagner mercenaries.

He announced this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As for the Wagner mercenaries. I, of course, did not give Burba any commands. We are reproached for the fact that at first we denied the operation, and then recognized it. I want to clarify this. Let me emphasize: there was no authorized operation that Mr. Burba is talking about. There is no contradiction between what we said earlier and what we are saying now. I do not give up my words," Yermak said.

He added that Zelenskyy did not authorize this operation.

Also, the head of the Presidential Office said that ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov introduced him to Burba.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Burba said earlier that the order to postpone the operation to detain members of Wagner's Private Military Company was given by Yermak on behalf of Zelenskyy.

