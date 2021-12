The Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada provide an additional UAH 3 billion for the payment of UAH 1,000 to those vaccinated against coronavirus when finalizing the draft state budget for 2022 by the second reading.

This is stated in the explanatory note to the revised document, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It notes that in order to address issues of both social and economic nature, an increase in state budget expenditures is envisaged, in particular for the implementation of measures aimed at social support in connection with the introduction of restrictive anti-epidemic measures on the territory of certain regions, which led to a temporary halt in the activities of economic entities, in the amount of UAH 3 billion.

These funds are envisaged in the expense item of the Ministry of Economy, the financing of which is generally proposed to be increased by UAH 5 billion from UAH 9.7 billion to UAH 14.7 billion when the document is finalized.

According to the Ministry of Health, 311,427 people were vaccinated in Ukraine over the past week, and in total, 11,279,127 people were vaccinated throughout the country.

On November 18, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading bill No. 6297, according to which it intends to allocate UAH 3 billion to pay UAH 1,000 to those vaccinated with two doses of coronavirus, although initially UAH 3 billion were planned to be allocated to support business in the "red" zones.

Next year it is also planned to allocate UAH 3 billion.

Based on the figures, only 6 million vaccinated people will be able to receive UAH 1,000 each.

The allocation of additional funds has not yet been announced.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada increase revenues by 4.3% to UAH 1,322.1 billion, expenditures - by 3.9% to UAH 1,497.7 billion in the draft 2022 state budget by the second reading.

On November 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the payment from December 19 of UAH 1,000 to each person vaccinated against coronavirus in two doses.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the program of these payments will start on December 19 and will last until 2023.

For these purposes, it is planned to allocate UAH 3 billion in 2021 and another UAH 3 billion at the beginning of 2022.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources