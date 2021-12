A selfie of China's first Mars rover Zhurong with the landing platform. Photo by CNSA/Handout via Xinhua.

A selfie of China's first Mars rover Zhurong with the landing platform. Photo by CNSA/Handout via Xinhua.

China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 and the European Space Agency's (ESA's) Mars Express spacecraft have successfully performed an in-orbit relay communication test, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

China's Mars rover Zhurong sent test data to Mars Express over a distance of approximately 4,000 kilometers. The communication lasted 10 minutes.

Mars Express received the data and forwarded it to the ESA's deep space tracking station. After receiving the data, the station sent it to the European Space Operations Center (ESOC), and the ESOC then forwarded the data to the Beijing Aerospace Control Center.

Data analysis results show that the relay communication equipment interfaces of Zhurong and Mars Express match and conform to international standards, and the contents of the transmitted data are complete and correct.

The Tianwen-1 team and the Mars Express team will undertake further cooperation in scientific data relay communication, according to the CNSA.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources