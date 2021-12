Zelenskyy, Biden Will Have Phone Conversation Before And After Talks Between Biden And Putin

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the United States Joseph Biden will have phone conversation before and after U.S. President’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said this in an interview for the RBC Ukraine news agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yermak noted that Zelenskyy will definitely have one talk with Biden.

However, the President of Ukraine might have a talk with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken before the talk between Biden and Putin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov said Putin and Biden would discuss Ukraine at the forthcoming negotiations.

