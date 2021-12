Donbas War Not To Be Stopped Without Direct Negotiations With Russia – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his confidence that no war in Donbas can be stopped without direct negotiations with Russia.

He said this during his annual speech at the Ukrainian Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel supported Ukraine’s refusal to hold direct talks with militants as a party to the conflict in Donbas is Russia.

