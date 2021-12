The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft state budget for 2022 for the second reading at its extraordinary meeting.

Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers at the Verkhovna Rada, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the plenary week of November 30 – December 3, the Verkhovna Rada intends to consider the second reading of the draft state budget for 2022.

