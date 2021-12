The Yangbaoshan bridge during a static load test in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Deng Gang/Xinhua.

The Yangbaoshan bridge in Guiding County of southwest China's Guizhou Province carried out a static load test, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Forty-eight large trucks with a total of 1,680 tonnes of goods were parked on the bridge to test the construction quality and mechanical properties of the bridge structure.

With a main span of 650 meters, the grand bridge, which is a part of the Guiyang-Huangping Highway, stretches 1,112 meters in length.

The two main cables of Yangbaoshan Bridge have a total weight of nearly 4,600 tons. Each main cable is composed of 36 through-length strands, and all steel wires are high-strength galvanized steel wires with a diameter of 5.35 mm.

If the steel wires used are connected, the total length will exceed 26,000 kilometers.

After the project is completed and opened to traffic, it will become the most convenient expressway for Guiyang City to go out of the Yangtze River Delta.

The Yangbaoshan Bridge during construction. Video by Xinhua.

