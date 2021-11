The Armed Forces intend to take part in 26 multinational exercises in 2022.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2022, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take part in 26 multinational exercises - both on the territory of Ukraine and abroad," Maliar wrote.

Thanks to the participation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in such exercises:

- mutual compatibility with the armed forces of the NATO member states is achieved;

- modern approaches to the use of troops (forces) are being worked out;

- the divisions are coordinated and the acquired knowledge, new skills and exchange of experience are worked out in practice

Also, according to Maliar, this is a powerful demonstration of solidarity and readiness for joint action and an increase in defense capabilities.

In 2022, it is planned to hold 10 multinational exercises on the territory of Ukraine, in which it is planned to attract about 21,500 military personnel of Ukraine and about 11,000 foreign participants.

Besides, units of the Armed Forces will take part in 16 multinational exercises outside Ukraine.

Maliar noted that financing of the costs associated with the preparation and conduct of multinational exercises on the territory of Ukraine and abroad in 2022 is planned to be carried out within the framework of the allocations provided for by the Ministry of Defense for 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to allow foreign military units to enter Ukraine to participate in multinational exercises in 2022.

