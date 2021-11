Cabinet Decides To Shorten Validity Period Of "Yellow" Certificates From 120 To 30 Days And Change Rules For O

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to reduce the validity period of the "yellow" certificate with 1 vaccination from 120 to 30 days and change the rules for the work of establishments and institutions in the "yellow" zone of epidemic danger from December 6.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On November 24, the government changed the quarantine rules in Ukraine, they will come into force on December 6. The toughening of the rules will affect primarily unvaccinated citizens. The government is forced to quarantine for unvaccinated people, since the coronavirus does not recede ... Most of the changes in the quarantine rules concern the rules for the "yellow" level of epidemic danger," he said.

According to the information on the website of the Ministry of Health, in regions with a "yellow" level of epidemic danger, the following will be prohibited: work of educational institutions in which less than 100% of employees are vaccinated with at least one dose; holding mass events, with the exception of certification of applicants for education; the work of movie theatres, theaters and other cultural institutions; the work of catering establishments, except for take-away and delivery orders; work of gyms, swimming pools; activities of accommodation establishments, except for hotels, sanatoriums and social establishments; interregional and international transportation.

Also, for the "green" epidemiological zone, a ban was added on regular and irregular transportation of passengers in urban and intraregional public transport in an amount exceeding the total number of seats and 50% of standing places, which is provided for by the technical characteristics of the vehicle.

This rule will also apply to the "yellow" zone.

"Besides, for any level of epidemic danger, the following standards remain in force: the work of educational institutions, if more than 50% of education applicants and employees are in self-isolation; being on the streets without identity documents; leaving the place of self-isolation or observation without permission," the statement reads.

It is noted that these rules are not canceled even in the presence of COVID documents.

All other restrictions provided for the "yellow" epidemiological level will not apply if all employees and visitors have one of the following documents: "yellow" COVID certificate or paper certificate 063-О; international certificate of vaccination; foreign COVID certificate of vaccination with vaccines authorized by the WHO; negative result of PCR test or express antigen test (valid for 72 hours); COVID-19 recovery certificate.

"The validity period of the "yellow" certificate was reduced to 30 days. Previously, it was valid for 120 days," the statement reads.

In the "red" zone, in particular, it is prohibited: the work of catering establishments, except for targeted delivery and take-out orders; the work of educational institutions in which less than 100% of employees are fully vaccinated; operation of shopping and entertainment centers and other entertainment establishments, movie theatres, theaters; the work of educational institutions, except for kindergartens and primary schools; work of non-food markets and shops, gyms, swimming pools and fitness centers, holding mass events; work of cultural institutions.

It is noted that these restrictions will not apply if 100% of employees (organizers) and visitors (participants) of these institutions (events) are fully immunized and have a "green" COVID certificate, negative PCR test result or express antigen testing (valid for 72 hours) or certificate of recovery.

The "yellow" COVID certificate will not be valid for work and visiting public institutions in the "red" epidemic zone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet said that 2,800 teachers of general secondary education institutions were suspended from work due to lack of vaccination against coronavirus.

On November 19, Liashko said that Ukraine has passed the peak of the incidence of COVID-19.

